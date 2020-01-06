Previous
Eerie atmosphere from bushfire smoke by chookie
Eerie atmosphere from bushfire smoke

I was driving near Barwon Heads Victoria Australia today and had an eerie feeling as I looked across the paddock. It reminds me of a painting I have seen.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Aldona Brown

@chookie
