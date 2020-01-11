Previous
Next
Textile tag by chris17
Photo 1067

Textile tag

I have begun a 52 week challenge started by a textile artist Anne Brooke. The challenge is to cover a parcel tag in the theme for the week. The theme for this tag is ‘white’. That was my first week.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Christine

ace
@chris17
2019 Seventh year on 365! Last year was a bit hit and miss. Life was pretty hectic but not in a good way! Husband and I...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise