Sharing! by chris17
Photo 1063

Sharing!

We shared the path at Leighton Moss with the ducks as everywhere was flooded. Thankfully we had our wellies with us.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Christine

@chris17
2019 Seventh year on 365! Last year was a bit hit and miss. Life was pretty hectic but not in a good way! Husband and I...
