Photo 1070
Poppy
Taken this with my new compact camera. Just getting used to it. I didn’t realise there was a little ant until I looked at the photo
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Christine
ace
@chris17
2019 Seventh year on 365! Last year was a bit hit and miss. Life was pretty hectic but not in a good way! Husband and I...
Tags
ant
,
poppy.
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely enjoy your new camera
May 14th, 2020
