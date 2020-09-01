Previous
Rosehips by chris17
Photo 1093

Rosehips

These remind me of childhood when my gran used to give me rosehip syrup. Can’t remember why but it was very sweet
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Christine

ace
@chris17
299% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Well I suppose we are now in Autumn. Lovely shot. I can remember it being advertised on tv, but not something that I ever had.
September 2nd, 2020  
