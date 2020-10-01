Previous
Dreams by chris17
Photo 1101

Dreams

Taken last week on a walk along a disused canal. Schoolchildren had decorated stones thanking the NHS and laid them on wood along the side of the path. This one caught my eye.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Christine

