Previous
Next
Tree Decoration by chris17
Photo 1108

Tree Decoration

I am making hearts for my family. It’s been a challenging year and I wanted to show them how much they are loved. I am making them all different.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Christine

ace
@chris17
2019 Seventh year on 365! Last year was a bit hit and miss. Life was pretty hectic but not in a good way! Husband and I...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
You are talented, love this.
December 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise