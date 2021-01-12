Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1111
Tag 2
Week 2 tag challenge was a heart. I chose a green heart for love of the environment.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine
ace
@chris17
2019 Seventh year on 365! Last year was a bit hit and miss. Life was pretty hectic but not in a good way! Husband and I...
1463
photos
57
followers
71
following
304% complete
View this month »
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
Latest from all albums
1105
1106
340
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
11th January 2020 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tag.
,
sewing.
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice patch work, nice details ( I think I see a small mistake on the bottom stitch lol )
January 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close