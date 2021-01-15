Previous
Frozen web by chris17
Photo 1112

Frozen web

I could see the frozen spiders web through my window so had to brave the cold to get a shot. I liked this one as the spider looks to have framed it for me. Best on black
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Christine

Richard Sayer ace
I do love a 'classic' spider web - this one's a beauty.
January 15th, 2021  
wendy frost ace
A great find and capture.
January 15th, 2021  
