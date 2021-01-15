Sign up
Photo 1112
Frozen web
I could see the frozen spiders web through my window so had to brave the cold to get a shot. I liked this one as the spider looks to have framed it for me. Best on black
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Christine
ace
@chris17
2019 Seventh year on 365! Last year was a bit hit and miss. Life was pretty hectic but not in a good way! Husband and I...
Tags
frost
,
web.
Richard Sayer
ace
I do love a 'classic' spider web - this one's a beauty.
January 15th, 2021
wendy frost
ace
A great find and capture.
January 15th, 2021
