Special friend

Our special friend Geoff passed away this week. For 8 years he bravely coped with being paralysed down one side after a stroke. He was determined he would walk again one day and worked tirelessly to achieve this. Sadly it was not to be. He contracted COVID 19 after 2 of his home carers tested positive. He was always in a risky situation with the care he needed. My heart goes out to all those who have lost loved ones to this awful virus.