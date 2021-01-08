Previous
Next
1 - Abandoned by chrisab
1 / 365

1 - Abandoned

My first pics for the project will be of architecture. Old, beautiful, abandoned, or ugly. This one kind of covers all of them.

To find good subjects, I need to leave the suburban world of vinyl villages and venture into the city.

East St. Louis, IL
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Chris the Bokehme...

@chrisab
I did this project back in 2009 and 2010. I met some great people, who I still stay in contact with. With all the extra...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise