1 / 365
1 - Abandoned
My first pics for the project will be of architecture. Old, beautiful, abandoned, or ugly. This one kind of covers all of them.
To find good subjects, I need to leave the suburban world of vinyl villages and venture into the city.
East St. Louis, IL
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
0
0
Chris the Bokehme...
@chrisab
I did this project back in 2009 and 2010. I met some great people, who I still stay in contact with. With all the extra...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
15th January 2021 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
