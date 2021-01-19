Previous
12 - Forlorn hopes by chrisab
12 / 365

12 - Forlorn hopes

What is this, some may wonder. This is a Beseler Colorhead Photo enlarger.

It is becoming an artifact of history, albeit still very valuable and useful to pureists, like the following:

The manual transmission
The record player (though making a comeback!)
My trove of film cameras
A newspaper
A land line phone
The Flobee (Hey, George Clooney uses one!)

What else?
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Chris No Bokehmei...

@chrisab
I did this project back in 2009 and 2010. I met some great people, who I still stay in contact with. With all the extra...
