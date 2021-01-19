Sign up
12 / 365
12 - Forlorn hopes
What is this, some may wonder. This is a Beseler Colorhead Photo enlarger.
It is becoming an artifact of history, albeit still very valuable and useful to pureists, like the following:
The manual transmission
The record player (though making a comeback!)
My trove of film cameras
A newspaper
A land line phone
The Flobee (Hey, George Clooney uses one!)
What else?
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
