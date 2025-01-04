Previous
Snowy day with a sweet ending by chrise3112googlemailcom
Snowy day with a sweet ending

Cold day, umpired hockey, watched the snow this evening then finished the day with cinnamon rolls
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

