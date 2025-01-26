Previous
Lilly chillin (again) by chrise3112googlemailcom
23 / 365

Lilly chillin (again)

Missed a few days due to illness. Spent today on the sofa and had Lilly for company all day
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

