Previous
Next
Pulls Ferry Norwich UK by chrisel
2 / 365

Pulls Ferry Norwich UK

I lived in Norwich for many years and this was always one of my favaourite spots. Once a 15th century watergate it provided access to the location chosen for the building of Norwich Cathedral, seen in the background.
21st January 2005 21st Jan 05

Chris Leighton

@chrisel
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise