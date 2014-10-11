Previous
Rain clouds over Beaulieu, New Forest UK. by chrisel
Rain clouds over Beaulieu, New Forest UK.

I was on a RIB in the Solent, travelling between Lymington and Yarmouth on Isle of Wight. Glancing back I spotted this dramatic sky; wondering how the Wedding my friend was attending was going in Beaulieu. We were in sunshine.
11th October 2014

Chris Leighton

@chrisel
