5 / 365
Rain clouds over Beaulieu, New Forest UK.
I was on a RIB in the Solent, travelling between Lymington and Yarmouth on Isle of Wight. Glancing back I spotted this dramatic sky; wondering how the Wedding my friend was attending was going in Beaulieu. We were in sunshine.
11th October 2014
11th Oct 14
Chris Leighton
@chrisel
Tags
the
,
clouds
,
storm
,
solent
