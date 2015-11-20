Sign up
Previous
Next
7 / 365
London from the Shard
Love this view of London buildings spanning the last 1000 years.
20th November 2015
20th Nov 15
0
0
Chris Leighton
@chrisel
16
photos
2
followers
2
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
20th November 2015 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
the
,
london
,
shard
