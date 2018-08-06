Previous
An evenings kayak by chrisel
An evenings kayak

Sunset over the Emsworth channel in Chichester Harbour after an evenings kayak to a local Bird breeding island.
6th August 2018 6th Aug 18

Chris Leighton

