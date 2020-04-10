Previous
Bluebell Woods by chrisel
7 / 365

Bluebell Woods

Beauty meets destruction of the trees in our local woods near Woodmancote, West Sussex. Proving yet again that mother nature will always reign supreme.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Chris Leighton

@chrisel
