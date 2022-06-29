Previous
Fastnet 2013 by chrisel
13 / 365

Fastnet 2013

Having left Cowes Isle of Wight, part of the fleet are nearing The Needles in The Solent before joining English Channel on their way to Fastnet Rock.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Chris Leighton

@chrisel
3% complete

Photo Details

