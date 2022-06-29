Sign up
13 / 365
Fastnet 2013
Having left Cowes Isle of Wight, part of the fleet are nearing The Needles in The Solent before joining English Channel on their way to Fastnet Rock.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Chris Leighton
@chrisel
Tags
race
sailing
isle
wight
cowes
fastnet
