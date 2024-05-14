Previous
St Paul's, Reflected by chrisfowler
St Paul's, Reflected

Quick snap of something that caught my eye. I don't know how many times I've walked past this without so much as looking in the small pond.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Christopher

Catherine
A fabulous image, love the bit of red from the bus too! Fav.
May 17th, 2024  
