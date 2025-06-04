Previous
Courtyard by chrishh
13 / 365

Courtyard

The investor of a new building has not enough money. The gardeners planted everything but nobody cared for the place in the last two years.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Chris

@chrishh
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact