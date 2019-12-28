Previous
Next
Chocolate Explosion. by chrisiow
Photo 1415

Chocolate Explosion.

My granddaughter isn't a great cake lover but she does adore chocolate so I made her a chocolate explosion cake.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Chris H

ace
@chrisiow
387% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise