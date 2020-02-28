Previous
Early Overtures from Storm Jorge by chrisiow
Photo 1470

Early Overtures from Storm Jorge

28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Chris H

@chrisiow
Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot with the wooden framing.
February 28th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Oh my, and here we go again!! Teenager texted me - they are supposed to be doing Dinghy all this month. Today they were staying by their centre, learning rigging techniques - wind is not looking great, is it? As you say......Jorge is coming......so I suspect Dinghy ain't happening until early next week now. But if he passes it, they have offered him a job for this Summer! Good news.
February 28th, 2020  
