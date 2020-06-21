Previous
Cruise Ships in the Bay by chrisiow
Photo 1494

Cruise Ships in the Bay

Looking over Sandown Bay from the downs.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Chris H

@chrisiow
Casablanca ace
Nice to see you :) Wow, that's a lot of cruise ships! I guess there are a lot who are not travelling to where they would normally be too. Looks a nice day on the island.
June 21st, 2020  
AWendes ace
Beautiful photos Chris :) Hope you're as well as can be.
June 21st, 2020  
