Indie in a pile of jeans by chriso12345
Indie in a pile of jeans

Starting the 2020 declutter project a bit early. Twelve pairs of jeans to Goodwill with over 100 other items.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Chris O

@chriso12345
