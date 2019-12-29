Previous
Phill plays song quiz on Alexa by chriso12345
Phill plays song quiz on Alexa

Set up the Echo we got for Christmas today. Phill won his first music quiz against Tiffany from Georgia. Is there really a person named Tiffany playing?
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Chris O

@chriso12345
