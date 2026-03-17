Black Swan by chrisrobinson
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Black Swan

I walked the old abandoned Hobart rail line to Gould's Lagoon. The black swan posed for me - vanity!
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Chris Robinson

@chrisrobinson
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