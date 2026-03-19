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Who's the intruder? by chrisrobinson
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Who's the intruder?

Haiku for the day:
I saw grass today
On the busy main highway.
Cruel tar, lost farmland.

This reminds me that beneath the most sophisticated city there's grass and trees just waiting for a chance.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Chris Robinson

@chrisrobinson
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