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Previous
3 / 365
Who's the intruder?
Haiku for the day:
I saw grass today
On the busy main highway.
Cruel tar, lost farmland.
This reminds me that beneath the most sophisticated city there's grass and trees just waiting for a chance.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Chris Robinson
@chrisrobinson
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365
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Canon EOS R7
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19th March 2026 12:47pm
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