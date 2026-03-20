Previous
Autumn falls. by chrisrobinson
4 / 365

Autumn falls.

Blush of the autumn leaves,
Youth gone, winter approaches.
Life's cost - glory gone.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Chris Robinson

@chrisrobinson
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact