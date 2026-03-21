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365 Project day 4 HAKA by chrisrobinson
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365 Project day 4 HAKA

Haiku - When one looks like this, you know it's a haka. Kiwi to the bone.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Chris Robinson

@chrisrobinson
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