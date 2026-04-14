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0H2A4749
Perfect world awake! All of us could live in peace, No wars of ego.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Chris Robinson
@chrisrobinson
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365
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Canon EOS R7
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14th April 2026 10:27am
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