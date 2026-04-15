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Floor works in progress by chrisrobinson
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Floor works in progress

Starting from the floor, the whole place looks fresh again, losing its veneer
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Chris Robinson

@chrisrobinson
7% complete

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