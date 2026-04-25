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ANZAC DAY by chrisrobinson
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ANZAC DAY

The flowers are fresh, The same sun shines upon us. Memories don't fade.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Chris Robinson

@chrisrobinson
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