Glen Nevis in Fall
During a rainy and wet slog up the foothills of the Ben Nevis, sudden the skies parted and I managed to capture this wonderful view of Glen Nevis! A few months old, but a good downpayment on my new 365!
25th October 2021
25th Oct 21
Chris Reynolds
@chrissreyn
I am a professional scientist and aspiring amateur photographer living and working in Cambridge UK. Much of my past photography was done while hiking in...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th October 2021 3:51pm
Privacy
Public
