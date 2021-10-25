Previous
Glen Nevis in Fall by chrissreyn
Glen Nevis in Fall

During a rainy and wet slog up the foothills of the Ben Nevis, sudden the skies parted and I managed to capture this wonderful view of Glen Nevis! A few months old, but a good downpayment on my new 365!
25th October 2021

Chris Reynolds

@chrissreyn
I am a professional scientist and aspiring amateur photographer living and working in Cambridge UK. Much of my past photography was done while hiking in...
