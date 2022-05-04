Previous
A Little Gift by chrissreyn
7 / 365

A Little Gift

From one of my undergrad students (knitted real time during one of my 3rd year Astrophysical Fluid Dynamics lectures!). Made me smile.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Chris Reynolds

@chrissreyn
I am a professional scientist and aspiring amateur photographer living and working in Cambridge UK. Much of my past photography was done while hiking in...
