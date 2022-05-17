Sign up
20 / 365
Scenes from my commute #1
The mod-point of my cycle ride to the office takes me over the River Cam and provides this classic view of Trinity College Bridge.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Chris Reynolds
@chrissreyn
I am a professional scientist and aspiring amateur photographer living and working in Cambridge UK.
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
17th May 2022 9:33am
