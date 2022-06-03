Previous
Next
Bridge to Porto by chrissreyn
37 / 365

Bridge to Porto

Porto! Just arrived, so walking around getting to know this gorgeous city. This is the view of Porto from Gaia across the River.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Chris Reynolds

@chrissreyn
I am a professional scientist and aspiring amateur photographer living and working in Cambridge UK. Much of my past photography was done while hiking in...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise