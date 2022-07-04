Sign up
54 / 365
July twilight over Cambridge rooftops
Long day working, so today's photo is a late-night shot from the attic window. Beautiful Moon over spire of The Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Chris Reynolds
@chrissreyn
I am a professional scientist and aspiring amateur photographer living and working in Cambridge UK.
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Views
7
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
4th July 2022 10:30pm
sky
moon
cambridge
