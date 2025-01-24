Previous
20250124_124018 by chrissyt
20250124_124018

Storm Eowyn passing through.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Chris Talbot

@chrissyt
Madeleine Pennock ace
I enjoy this image of semi silhouette trees against a winter's sky!
January 25th, 2025  
