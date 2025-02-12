Previous
20250212_131043 by chrissyt
41 / 365

20250212_131043

Freshly laid. Eggs for tea, poached, scrambled or boiled with soldiers?
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Chris Talbot

@chrissyt
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact