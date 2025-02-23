Previous
20250223_182611 by chrissyt
51 / 365

20250223_182611

Awful, wet, windy day out so no photo! Here's my tea!
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Chris Talbot

@chrissyt
13% complete

