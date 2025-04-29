Previous
20250429_100116 by chrissyt
111 / 365

20250429_100116

The first of the Welsh Poppies is flowering on a beautiful, warm spring day.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Chris Talbot

@chrissyt
30% complete

