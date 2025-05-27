Previous
20250527_104418 by chrissyt
139 / 365

20250527_104418

Gorgeous foxgloves in the Churchyard.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Chris Talbot

@chrissyt
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact