In Memory of..

This sweet figurine I got for Christmas caught my eye tonight with the lighting in my house. We lost my sweet Cocker Spaniel, Sansa, at 4 years old unexpectedly due to IMHA last April. We were not allowed into the vet hospital to see her during her last few days on earth due to Covid. I was so heartbroken, still am! This was purchased from a relative to remind me of her. Love it so much and miss my sweet girl.