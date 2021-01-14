Sign up
Previous
Next
14 / 365
That wink though!
Working his commands at Lowe's and he got a little cocky and threw in a wink too ;)! lol
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
5
0
TinaB
@christinabengephotography
I am a mother to 4 children (well a few adults at this point). A son 23 (and now a daughter in law too),...
14
photos
63
followers
198
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
A look at 2021
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
11th January 2021 3:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
marlboromaam
He looks so much like my Omar! Beautiful shot.
January 12th, 2021
TinaB
@marlboromaam
awe Omar sounds super handsome ;)! Thank you
January 12th, 2021
marlboromaam
@christinabengephotography
It may sound strange, but here he is -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-05-31
January 12th, 2021
marlboromaam
@christinabengephotography
Sorry, gave wrong link the first time.
January 12th, 2021
TinaB
@marlboromaam
Oh my goodness yes, they do look a lot alike!
January 12th, 2021
