What a lovely thing a rose is! by christinabengephotography
16 / 365

What a lovely thing a rose is!

“Love speaks in flowers. Truth requires thorns.”
― Leigh Bardugo

*Spring Term started today for my College classes - so an edit from an older image I have taken for today. Hoping to get out tomorrow for more images.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

TinaB

ace
@christinabengephotography
I am a mother to 4 children (well a few adults at this point). A son 23 (and now a daughter in law too),...
marlboromaam ace
Simply beautiful!
January 14th, 2021  
