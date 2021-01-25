Previous
Frozen Drops of Winter... by christinabengephotography
25 / 365

Frozen Drops of Winter...

When dark 'January' glooms the day,
And takes our autumn joys away;
When short and scant the sun-beam throws
Upon the weary waste of snows...
~Walter Scott
TinaB

@christinabengephotography
I am a mother to 4 children (well a few adults at this point). A son 23 (and now a daughter in law too),...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Just lovely!
January 25th, 2021  
DebbieG
Beautiful!
January 25th, 2021  
