25 / 365
Frozen Drops of Winter...
When dark 'January' glooms the day,
And takes our autumn joys away;
When short and scant the sun-beam throws
Upon the weary waste of snows...
~Walter Scott
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
2
0
TinaB
ace
@christinabengephotography
I am a mother to 4 children (well a few adults at this point). A son 23 (and now a daughter in law too),...
25
photos
99
followers
293
following
6% complete
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
A look at 2021
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
25th January 2021 4:07am
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Just lovely!
January 25th, 2021
DebbieG
Beautiful!
January 25th, 2021
