The great spirals by christinabengephotography
29 / 365

The great spirals

*I'm playing catch up from a week with a heavy course load :/.

The human mind always makes progress, but it is a progress in spirals. Madame de Stael
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

TinaB

ace
@christinabengephotography
I am a mother to 4 children (well a few adults at this point). A son 23 (and now a daughter in law too),...
