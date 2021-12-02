Previous
In full bloom by christinav
91 / 365

In full bloom

Caught while dropping my son off to his summer job at the bakery this morning. This is taken in the Ruakaka river.
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Christina

@christinav
Christina
julia ace
Wow.. stunning.. They areall starting up down here.. Feel a roadie coming on..
December 1st, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh is that christmas bush?
December 1st, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful colors
December 1st, 2021  
Christina
@koalagardens it's different that the aussie Christmas bush, it's a pohutukawa and but similar concept in that we call it the NZ xmas tree :)
December 1st, 2021  
